U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his so-called "Board of Peace" ​reached an agreement for the complete disarmament ‌of Palestinian Hamas militants and other armed groups in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump cast it ​as a "major milestone in the implementation of ​the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end Israel's war in ⁠Gaza.

Trump said the deal would be carried ​out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament ​proceeds and an International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

He thanked mediators ​Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

"This agreement is a critical ​step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian ‌government ⁠that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," Trump said.

"At the same time, Israel will have the security ​it deserves," Trump ​added.

Earlier in ⁠the day, sources said that talks between mediators and Hamas leaders in Cairo ​on implementing a U.S.-brokered Gaza peace plan ​made ⁠rare progress although an Israeli official said proposed terms were not satisfactory.

Israeli strikes killed at least ⁠six Palestinians ​in Gaza on Thursday, including ​two children, medics said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies