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A nation can only progress with a skilled and visionary youth generation – PM Harini
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A nation can only progress with a skilled and visionary youth generation – PM Harini
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Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that a nation and society can only progress with a generation of young people equipped with skills and vision, and that it is essential to build the confidence of young people that opportunities exist for them while ensuring those opportunities become a reality.

 

The Prime Minister made these remarks on 30 July while attending the official launch of the Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2026 educational exhibition, held at the Colombo Mayor's Official Residence, according to the Prime Minister's Media Division.

 

Organised for the fourth consecutive year under the theme "Skills for Life," the Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2026 is organised by the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, alongside the Agriculture Sector Skills Council, the Industry Sector Skills Councils, and the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission.

 

The exhibition is scheduled to be held on 23, 24 and 25 October 2026 at the Viharamahadevi Park premises in Colombo 07.

 

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister reiterated that the development of a nation and society depends on a generation of young people with skills and vision. She stressed that it is equally important to build the confidence among young people that opportunities are available to them and to ensure that such opportunities are translated into reality, it said.

 

The Prime Minister further stated that the Government is making significant investments in the education sector over the coming years, with particular emphasis on vocational education. She noted that a dedicated steering committee has already been established to ensure these initiatives move beyond policy concepts to effective implementation.

 

She also emphasised that vocational education should no longer be regarded as an alternative pathway. The Prime, Minister stated that every field of study contributes not only to employment opportunities but also to economic and social development, as well as to the personal growth of individuals.

 

The Prime Minister further underscored that educational exhibitions of this nature should serve as platforms that contribute to both national development and social progress, the statement said.

 

The Prime Minister also noted that the Government is committed to ensuring that young people across the country, particularly school students from all parts of the country, are provided with the opportunity to participate in the exhibition.

 

The event was attended by the Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, and other invited guests.

 

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