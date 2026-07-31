Fuel prices to remain unchanged in August: CPC

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of August 2026.
CPC Chairman, J. D. Rajakaruna, revealed this while participating in a special press conference held today (31).
Accordingly, the existing fuel prices will continue to apply throughout August.
The prices are as follows:
Auto Diesel – Rs. 382 (unchanged)
Super Diesel – Rs. 478 (unchanged)
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 414 (unchanged)
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 495 (unchanged)
Kerosene – Rs. 285 (unchanged)