Fuel prices to remain unchanged in August: CPC

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of August 2026.

CPC Chairman, J. D. Rajakaruna, revealed this while participating in a special press conference held today (31).

Accordingly, the existing fuel prices will continue to apply throughout August.

The prices are as follows:

Auto Diesel – Rs. 382 (unchanged)

Super Diesel – Rs. 478 (unchanged)

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 414 (unchanged)

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 495 (unchanged)

Kerosene – Rs. 285 (unchanged)