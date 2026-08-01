Advisory issued for heavy rain

The Department of Meteorology has issued an “Amber” advisory for heavy rains affecting the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

The advisory, issued today (August 01), will remain in effect until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (02).

Due to the active Southwest monsoon, the prevailing rainy and windy conditions over the southwestern parts of the island will continue today, the Met. Department said.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places, it added.