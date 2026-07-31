Dengue death toll rises to 62 as cases exceed 84,000 in Sri Lanka

The National Dengue Control Unit has reported that the dengue-related death toll in the country has risen to 62 so far this year.

According to a report issued by the Unit, the total number of dengue cases reported so far this year has increased to 84,724.

Of this total, 29,350 cases were recorded during the month of July up to yesterday (30).

The highest number of cases reported this year was from the Gampaha District, with 17,971 infections, followed by the Colombo District with 16,814 cases and the Kandy District with 5,873 cases.

The total number of dengue cases reported from the Western Province stands at 44,829.

The National Dengue Control Unit further stated that 12,738 dengue patients have been reported from the Southern Province and 7,370 patients from the Central Province.