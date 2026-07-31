Lt. Gen. Nilantha Premaratne appointed new Army Commander

Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne has been appointed as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

The appointment comes after Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo concluded his tenure as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

Major General K.V.N.P. Premaratne of the Sri Lanka Artillery, had assumed duties as the 69th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, the second-highest appointment in the Army, on 1 June 2026 at the Army Headquarters.

Prior to this appointment, Major General Premaratne had served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army. He also held the appointment of Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Artillery.