French National Bar Council urges Sri Lanka to reconsider proposed amendment on judges’ retirement age

The Conseil national des barreaux (CNB), the French National Bar Council, has expressed support for the concerns raised by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) over the proposed constitutional amendment to increase the retirement age of judges in Sri Lanka.

In a resolution adopted at its General Assembly on July 3, 2026, the CNB said raising the retirement age of serving judges at this stage could be perceived as an attempt to interfere with the judiciary and could undermine public confidence in judicial independence.

The CNB referred to concerns raised by the BASL in a letter submitted to the President of Sri Lanka on May 25, 2026, regarding the proposed constitutional amendment.

See the full statement below…