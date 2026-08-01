A/L 2025: Z-score cut-off marks for university admissions released

The Department of Examinations has announced the release of the Z-score cut-off marks for university admissions, based on the results of the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination.
See full list of cut-off marks below...
The Department of Examinations has announced the release of the Z-score cut-off marks for university admissions, based on the results of the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination.
See full list of cut-off marks below...
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