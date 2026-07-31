Three, including two former policemen, sentenced to RI over cash robbery case

The Colombo High Court has sentenced two former police officers and a civilian to rigorous imprisonment over a cash robbery following an altercation.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli after a lengthy trial, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the two former police officers and the civilian before the Colombo High Court on charges including robbery, in connection with an incident that occurred following an altercation at a restaurant in Dehiwala in 2008.

The civilian, who was found guilty, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The two former police officers, who were also found guilty, were each sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.