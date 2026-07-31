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Train canteen operator fined Rs. 500,000 for overpricing bottled water
16h ago
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Train canteen operator fined Rs. 500,000 for overpricing bottled water
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An establishment operating a mobile canteen unit on a train running from Kankesanthurai to Colombo has been fined Rs. 500,000 for selling bottled drinking water at a price above the prescribed maximum retail price.

 

The case was filed before the Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court by investigation officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) attached to the Anuradhapura District.

 

During a special raid conducted in the Anuradhapura area on July 9, 2026, officers found that a 1,000ml bottle of drinking water, which carried a maximum retail price of Rs. 120, was being sold for Rs. 150.

 

Accordingly, legal action was instituted against the relevant establishment for violating Order No. 96 issued under the Consumer Affairs Authority Act.

 

After considering the facts presented, the Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on the defendant.

 

Meanwhile, the CAA said it has informed Sri Lanka Railways regarding the sale of goods at prices above the prescribed levels in railway mobile canteen units.

 

The Authority further stated that legal action had previously been taken against the same establishment for violations of consumer laws.

 

The CAA emphasizes that monitoring will continue regarding the relevant establishment in the future as well, and strict legal action will be taken if any further breaches of the law are detected.

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