Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

President Donald Trump said Friday ​that Israel was "very happy" with an ‌agreement reached by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other ​armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.

"We do have ​an understanding with Israel. Israel is ⁠very happy about it. Israel helped us, ​and they've been very good," Trump said. "Will it ​go through its ups and downs? It's a very complex situation over there."

Trump called the agreement a ​major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought ​it would be possible to disarm Hamas.

"It's a big ‌step ⁠for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it, and they're surprised by it."

On Thursday, Trump called the deal a "major ​milestone in ​the implementation ⁠of the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end Israel's war in Gaza.

The ​president also said the deal would ​be ⁠carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International ⁠Stabilization ​Force working with a new ​Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies