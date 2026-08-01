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Minor flood warning issued for low-lying areas along Kelani River
Aug 01, 202607:54 AM
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Minor flood warning issued for low-lying areas along Kelani River
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According to the Department of Irrigation, there is a possibility of minor flooding in low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley within the next 48 hours.

 

The Department stated that significant high-intensity rainfall has been recorded in the upper and middle catchment areas of the Kelani River basin.

 

Based on the prevailing rainfall conditions and an analysis of water-level data from river gauges maintained by the Department of Irrigation within the Kelani River basin, a warning has been issued indicating that a minor flood situation may develop over the next 48 hours in low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley within the Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, and Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

 

Furthermore, as current weather forecasts indicate the possibility of continued high-intensity rainfall, which could cause a rapid rise in river water levels, residents in these areas, river users, and motorists traveling through the affected regions are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution, it said.

 

The Department has also urged disaster management authorities to take all necessary precautionary measures in response to the developing situation.

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