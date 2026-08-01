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Trump orders Iran strikes as soon as this weekend: Report
Aug 01, 202607:19 AM
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Trump orders Iran strikes as soon as this weekend: Report
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US President Donald Trump has instructed the military to execute a fresh assault against Iran as early as this weekend, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Friday.

 

Citing unnamed US officials, the newspaper stated that the proposed military action aims to compel Tehran into surrendering.

 

The development follows remarks by President Trump casting uncertainty over ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran, during which he reiterated warnings of heavy military retaliation following a strike on a US military installation in Jordan.

 

"We'll be hitting them very hard," President Trump stated during a Cabinet gathering on Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, adding, "And at some point they'll say we just can't take it anymore."

 

Separately, CBS reported that Washington is weighing potential strikes on Iranian energy facilities, such as electrical power stations and petroleum refineries. Human rights and advocacy organisations have noted that intentional strikes targeting civilian infrastructure could constitute war crimes.

 

Following the CBS report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices surpassed USD 86 per barrel during post-settlement trading on Friday afternoon.

 

Addressing the reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way."

 

While President Trump has repeatedly issued warnings of major military escalation before altering his posture, the ongoing hostilities have significantly depleted American military stockpiles, particularly key air defence interceptors utilised to safeguard military installations.

 

The conflict, which commenced on February 28 following joint military strikes by the US and Israel, has triggered widespread regional instability.

 

Tehran subsequently blocked the Strait of Hormuz, halting critical maritime shipments of crude oil, natural gas, and fertiliser. Iranian drone and missile strikes directed at Persian Gulf nations have caused severe operational and economic disruptions.

 

The conflict expanded further this week after two vessels carrying liquefied natural gas were targeted by drone strikes at Damietta port in Egypt.

 

Rising military friction has consistently pushed global energy prices upward, compounding domestic economic concerns for American citizens experiencing elevated costs for fuel, food, and housing.

 

Ahead of the upcoming congressional midterm elections in November, public opinion surveys indicate widespread voter dissatisfaction regarding the administration's handling of the economy and the war.

 

Speaking to journalists at Camp David earlier Friday, President Trump remarked that he was "losing faith in them because they do lie and do, they do misrepresent."

 

"And at some point they'll say we just can't take it anymore," he added.

 

Diplomatic trust between Washington and Tehran remains deeply strained, with Iranian leadership asserting that American officials have breached prior commitments and cannot be considered reliable partners.

 

Source: Asian News International 

 

--Agencies 

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