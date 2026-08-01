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Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea
Aug 01, 202607:57 AM
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Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea
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Yemen's Houthi-run maritime coordination body denied on Saturday that it ​planned to impose fees on commercial ships ‌transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait, saying no such decision had been taken and that passage through the strategic ​waterway remained free.

 

The statement follows a Reuters ​report on Wednesday, citing regional sources, that the Iran-aligned Houthis were considering imposing fees on ​ships sailing through the southern Red Sea, a ​week after declaring a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia.

 

The sources in the Reuters report had said the proposal ​on fees was discussed with Iranian officials during ​a visit to Tehran by Houthi officials in July, although ‌no timeframe for implementation had been decided.

 

The Houthi-run Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) said its "safe transit service was a voluntary and cost-free service".

 

"The HOCC categorically ​confirms that ​any individual or entity requesting the payment of money in exchange for transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait does not represent ​the Republic of Yemen or HOCC in any capacity whatsoever," it said in a statement.

 

"The HOCC urges shipping companies not to make any payments or provide any information to unauthorized individuals or entities," it said.

 

Source: Reuters

 

--Agencies  

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