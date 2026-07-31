Dakota Johnson as Marilyn Monroe revealed in first look at ‘Flesh Impact’

Dakota Johnson is playing Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming short film — and a first-look photo of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson‘s daughter as the iconic blonde bombshell is here.

On July 29, Genesis published a news release about the 17-minute film, which is set to premiere at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival in September. Johnson, 36, will portray Monroe “at the height of her fame,” while Ellen Burstyn, 93, will play a version of the Hollywood legend “the world never had a chance to see.”

In addition to Johnson and Burstyn, Flesh Impact stars Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard, 55, and Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt), 40.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Marilyn Monroe,” said Maggie Gyllenhaal, the director and writer for Flesh Impact. “So, when Genesis first came to me with the idea of a celebratory project for her centennial, I knew I wanted to work together on bringing this story to life.”

Gyllenhaal, 48, added, “With Flesh Impact, we showcase the timeless icon we know and love through a modern lens that reclaims her story.”

The logline, per IMDb, reads: “A mysterious old woman auditions for a play at a small blackbox theater in New York City. As she describes her qualifications and her acting experience, secrets about her identity and the misconceptions about her life bubble to the surface.”

Monroe died at 36 in 1962 from an acute barbiturate poisoning overdose; she was found nude and face-down in her bed in her Los Angeles home.

Before her death, Monroe was known for films like How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (also 1953), and Some Like It Hot (1959). She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on June 1, 2026.

Flesh Impact, premiering at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival in September

Source: Tv Insider

--Agencies