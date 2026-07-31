header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Entertainment
Dakota Johnson as Marilyn Monroe revealed in first look at ‘Flesh Impact’
17h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Dakota Johnson as Marilyn Monroe revealed in first look at ‘Flesh Impact’
Mobitel Inner

Dakota Johnson is playing Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming short film — and a first-look photo of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson‘s daughter as the iconic blonde bombshell is here.

 

On July 29, Genesis published a news release about the 17-minute film, which is set to premiere at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival in September. Johnson, 36, will portray Monroe “at the height of her fame,” while Ellen Burstyn, 93, will play a version of the Hollywood legend “the world never had a chance to see.”

 

In addition to Johnson and Burstyn, Flesh Impact stars Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard, 55, and Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt), 40.

 

“I’ve always been fascinated by Marilyn Monroe,” said Maggie Gyllenhaal, the director and writer for Flesh Impact. “So, when Genesis first came to me with the idea of a celebratory project for her centennial, I knew I wanted to work together on bringing this story to life.”

 

Gyllenhaal, 48, added, “With Flesh Impact, we showcase the timeless icon we know and love through a modern lens that reclaims her story.”

 

The logline, per IMDb, reads: “A mysterious old woman auditions for a play at a small blackbox theater in New York City. As she describes her qualifications and her acting experience, secrets about her identity and the misconceptions about her life bubble to the surface.”

 

Monroe died at 36 in 1962 from an acute barbiturate poisoning overdose; she was found nude and face-down in her bed in her Los Angeles home.

 

Before her death, Monroe was known for films like How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (also 1953), and Some Like It Hot (1959). She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on June 1, 2026.

 

Flesh Impact, premiering at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival in September

 

Source: Tv Insider

 

--Agencies

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Lassana Flora