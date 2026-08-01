Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

Due to the active Southwest monsoon, the prevailing rainy and windy conditions over the southwestern parts of the island will continue today (August 01), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department said.

A few showers may occur in Matale, Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, it added.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Northern, North-Central, Central and North-Western provinces and in Monaragala and Trincomalee districts.