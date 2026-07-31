Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando taken to prison after sentenced to death

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, who were sentenced to death today (31) over the Easter Sunday terror attacks case, have been transported from the court to prison.

The majority of judges of the Colombo Permanent Trial-at-Bar ruled to sentence the two former senior officials after finding them guilty of charges including dereliction of duty and abetting murder by failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks despite receiving prior intelligence information.