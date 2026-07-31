Heavy showers above 100 mm likely in some areas today

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (31), the Department of Meteorology stated. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places.

A few showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department stated.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other areas of the island.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-central, Northwestern and Central provinces and in the Rathnapura, Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.