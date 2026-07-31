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Imesha Dulani guides Sri Lanka women to win over Pakistan in first T20I
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Imesha Dulani guides Sri Lanka women to win over Pakistan in first T20I
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Imesha Dulani's magnificent century powered Sri Lanka Women to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

 

Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive 176-7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to impressive knocks from opening pair captain Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar.

 

Shawaal was the standout batter, smashing a fluent 63 from 41 deliveries, including 10 fours and a six, while Muneeba made a brisk 42 off 24 balls, striking nine boundaries.

 

Eman Naseer added 21 from 27 deliveries, including one four, while Ayesha Zafar chipped in with a quickfire 17 off 11 balls, featuring two sixes.

 

The remaining batters failed to make significant contributions as Eyman Fatima managed five off five balls, Saira Jabeen scored 13 from eight deliveries with two fours, Umm-e-Hani made five off three balls with one boundary, while Waheeda Akhtar was dismissed for a duck.

 

Kavisha Dilhari spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling attack with figures of 2/36 in four overs, while Kawya Kavindi and Chamudi Praboda claimed one wicket each.

 

In reply, Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the 177-run target with six wickets in hand and six balls to spare, inspired by Dulani's unbeaten match-winning century and valuable support from captain Chamari Athapaththu.

 

Dulani produced a sensational unbeaten 101 from 64 deliveries, laced with 17 fours and a six, while Athapaththu scored 39 off 22 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes.

 

Kavisha Dilhari added 11 from 14 deliveries, while Nilakshika Silva remained unbeaten on nine off four balls, including one boundary.

 

Nashra Sandhu was Pakistan's most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/25 in four overs, while Humna Bilal and Umm-e-Hani claimed one wicket each.

 

Source: Geosuper

--Agencies 

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