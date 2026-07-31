Sri Lanka targets 5 million tourist arrivals and USD 10 billion revenue by 2030: PM Harini

The Government's National Tourism Vision for 2030 aims to welcome five million tourist arrivals, build a tourism workforce of 800,000 people, and generate USD 10 billion in tourism revenue by 2030.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya made these remarks while participating as the Chief Guest in the 45th Graduation Ceremony of the Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (SLITHM), held today (31) at the BMICH.

Established by the Government of Sri Lanka in 1964 as the Ceylon Hotel School, the Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management has, for more than six decades, is well known for its contribution to equip the skilled professionals whose knowledge, professionalism, and dedication have earned recognition both in Sri Lanka and internationally, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Media Division.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister presented awards and certificates to the graduating students in recognition of their successful completion of studies.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasized that Sri Lanka's tourism sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of numerous challenges, including the Cyclone Ditwah, and further stated,

“By 2026, Sri Lanka’s tourism sector had undergone a significant recovery, gradually transforming from a crisis-affected industry into one of the key drivers of economic revival.

“The progress achieved in recent years is also encouraging. In 2025, Sri Lanka generated approximately 3.2 billion US dollars in tourism revenue, reaffirming the sector’s importance to the national economy. This positive momentum has continued into 2026, with tourist arrivals from January to July already exceeding 1.3 million visitors.

“Tourism-related employment has reached more than 429,000 direct and indirect jobs, demonstrating the sector’s significant contribution to the well-being of Sri Lankan families and communities.”

The Prime Minister further stated that the Government's National Tourism Vision for 2030 aims to welcome five million tourist arrivals, build a tourism workforce of 800,000 people, and generate USD 10 billion in tourism revenue by 2030.

The Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized that achieving these goals requires more than technical expertise. She noted that the tourism industry needs professionals who are environmentally responsible, ethically grounded, adaptable, and committed to delivering quality service.

She also commended SLITHM for its efforts to promote inclusion by creating opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in the tourism industry, describing it as an important step towards building a more equitable and accessible sector.

Highlighting the importance of gender equality in the workforce, the Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure safe and supportive workplaces that encourage the participation of women in the tourism industry, contributing to a more balanced and productive workforce.

The occasion was attended by Deputy Minister of Tourism Prof. Ruwan Ranasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism Dheera Hettiarachchi, Chairman of SLITHM Wasantha Manthripala, CEO/Director General of SLITHM, diplomatic representatives, members of the academic and non-academic staff of SLITHM, graduates, and their families.