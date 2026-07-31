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Police move to confiscate illegal assets worth Rs. 3,811 million
11h ago
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Police move to confiscate illegal assets worth Rs. 3,811 million
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Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler has stated that Sri Lanka Police have taken steps to confiscate illegal assets worth Rs. 3.811 million during the period from the year 2024 to date in 2026.

 

He made the statement while participating in a special media briefing today (31) under ‘A Nation United’ national anti-drug programme.

 

Accordingly, measures have been taken to freeze illegal assets worth Rs. 1,490 million in 2024.

 

ASP Wootler revealed that legal actions have been taken to confiscate illegal assets worth Rs. 1,549 million in 2025.

 

The Police Media Spokesperson further stated that legal proceedings have been initiated so far in 2026 to confiscate illegal assets worth Rs. 772 million and transfer them to the government.

 

Meanwhile, under ‘A Nation United’ national anti-drug programme, a total of 239,384 suspects have been arrested in connection with drug-related offences.

 

Police have filed cases against a total of 995 major drug traffickers, while investigations have commenced into the assets of 378 suspects taken into custody.

 

Detention orders have also been obtained against a total of 3,287 suspects, police said.

 

During the nine months of the implementation of the national anti-drug programme, security forces have seized a total of 2,253 kilograms and 834 grams of heroin, 2,640 kilograms and 695 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), and 293 kilograms and 732 grams of cocaine.

 

The total street value of the seized narcotics is estimated at Rs. 102.116 million, police said.  

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