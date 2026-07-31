A nation cannot progress without a strong connection to its historical heritage – President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that physical development alone is insufficient to build a nation, stressing that sustainable progress must be rooted in a deep and intrinsic connection with the country's culture, values and historical heritage.

The President noted that no nation can achieve lasting development without maintaining deep-rooted ties to its cultural values and identity. He observed that many countries have attained prosperity by building upon their own cultural foundations, adding that such a foundation is also essential for fostering unity, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.

President Dissanayake made these remarks last afternoon (30) during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat to review the progress of projects implemented under the 2026 Budget allocations for the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and to consider proposals for the 2027 Budget, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The meeting included a comprehensive review of the progress and future plans of projects implemented under the Ministry's three principal sectors, the Buddhasasana and Religious Affairs Sector, the Cultural Affairs Sector and the National Heritage Sector. These projects are being carried out under recurrent expenditure allocations amounting to Rs. 9,535.45 million and capital expenditure allocations totalling Rs. 5,401.40 million. The discussion also focused extensively on the Ministry's proposals for the 2027 Budget.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of projects implemented under an allocation of Rs. 601 million for the development of infrastructure at rural places of worship. These included the construction of alms halls at Buddhist temples, improvements to water supply facilities, the development of Daham Pasal serving Buddhist, Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities and the reconstruction of places of worship damaged by cyclone Ditwah.

Special attention was also given to land-related issues affecting the implementation of the Indian-assisted project to provide solar power systems to religious institutions. The President instructed officials to identify and resolve all outstanding issues to ensure the successful implementation of the project, the PMD said.

The discussion further reviewed the progress of projects being implemented through cultural centres under an allocation of Rs. 521 million for the Cultural Affairs Sector. Updates were also presented on the construction of the Amaradeva Asapuwa, the installation of a mobile shelving system at the main building of the Department of National Archives and the progress of its digitisation project.

Emphasising the importance of bringing Sri Lanka's heritage and history closer to younger generations, President Dissanayake stressed the need to expedite the digitisation of the National Museum and the Department of National Archives. He further highlighted the importance of transforming museums into interactive learning spaces where visitors can experience history through the use of modern technology, rather than limiting them to the traditional display of artefacts within buildings.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr Hinduma Sunil Senevi, stated that plans are in place to resolve the issues affecting several major projects that were initiated between 2018 and 2019 but were subsequently neglected under previous administrations. These include the renovation of the National Art Gallery, the John de Silva Memorial Theatre and the Amaradeva Asapuwa, with the aim of completing the projects at the earliest opportunity.

The President also instructed officials to ensure that the renovation of the National Art Gallery is completed before the end of this year, addressing the delays caused by substandard construction work and irregularities encountered during the implementation of the project, it said.

The meeting further reviewed the progress of the renovation of the National Library building, as well as ongoing programmes and future development initiatives undertaken by the Arts Council and the National Film Corporation.

The President also expressed serious concern over longstanding weaknesses and irregularities in the management of properties administered by the Department of the Public Trustee. He instructed officials to introduce amendments to the relevant legislation to prevent the misuse of public assets, conduct a comprehensive review of trusts that are unprofitable or ineffective and establish a new legal framework to ensure their proper governance and management.

In addition, noting that several institutions operating under the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs currently perform overlapping functions, the President instructed officials to prepare proposals to consolidate such institutions in order to improve efficiency and eliminate duplication.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a new fund with a structured framework to support contemporary art and artists from 2027 onwards. President Dissanayake emphasised the importance of implementing the initiative on a scientific and evidence-based basis, with the objective of fostering artistic excellence and providing sustainable support for artists.

The discussion was attended by Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr Hinduma Sunil Senevi, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Gamagedara Dissanayake, Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Muneer Mulaffer, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Prince Senadheera, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, and its affiliated institutions.

--PMD--