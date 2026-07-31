Imesha Dulani becomes second Sri Lankan to score century in Women’s T20I

Imesha Dulani achieved a historic milestone today (31), becoming only the second Sri Lankan, after Chamari Athapaththu, to score a century in a Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I).

She reached this milestone during the first WT20I against Pakistan, played at Dambulla.

Her 64-ball 101* helped Sri Lanka reach their target of 177 against Pakistan, their highest successful chase.

Chasing a target of 177 set by Pakistan, Sri Lanka successfully reached the target in the 19th over to secure a memorable victory.

Producing a commanding match-winning innings, Imesha remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 64 deliveries.

Her superb knock included 17 boundaries and one six.

Chamari Athapaththu is the only other Sri Lankan batter to have scored Women's T20 International centuries, having achieved the feat on three occasions.