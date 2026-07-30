Nirmal Purja among 10 climbers feared missing after avalanche

A ten-member international mountaineering team led by renowned Nepal-born former Royal Marine Nirmal Purja is feared missing after an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak, one of the world's highest mountains.

Pakistani mountaineering officials say the avalanche hit at around midday on Thursday on the 8,047-metre (26,400 ft) peak in the Karakoram range. There has been no subsequent communication with the team.

An American, a Chinese national, an Omani and five Nepalis are said to be part of the climbing group.

Purja, the expedition leader, is known for climbing all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre plus mountains in just over six months in 2019.

"We are coordinating with the authorities and trying to arrange a helicopter rescue on Friday morning Pakistani time depending on weather condition," Karrar Haidri, the vice-president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan told the BBC.

Broad Peak is regarded as one of the more challenging mountains for expeditions, and is ranked as the world's 12th highest peak.

In a separate statement, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said it had been "in constant contact" with the authorities to ensure that "all available resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity".

"The Club prays for the safety and successful rescue of all the climbers and stands in solidarity with their families and the international mountaineering community during this difficult time," it added.

Purja joined the British Army in 2003 and became a Royal Marine in 2009.

His climbing career began when he walked to Everest base camp in 2012 and, instead of returning as planned, decided to climb the entire mountain.

Source: BBC

– Agencies