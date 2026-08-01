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Small fishing boats barred from venturing to sea amid bad weather
Aug 01, 202608:50 AM
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Small fishing boats barred from venturing to sea amid bad weather
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The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has imposed an immediate prohibition on small fishing boats venturing into the sea along the coastal belt from Jaffna to Beruwala following forecasts of adverse weather conditions.

 

According to the Department, the decision was taken in response to a weather forecast issued by the Department of Meteorology, which warned that sea areas around the island could become extremely rough due to persistent rainfall and strong winds expected to affect the western coast from the night of July 31.

 

In view of the deteriorating weather conditions, the Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Susantha Kahawatta, has issued an urgent safety advisory to the fishing community.

 

Accordingly, operators of small and one-day fishing boats engaged in coastal fishing off the districts of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo, Colombo, and Kalutara (up to Beruwala) have been instructed not to venture out to sea until further notice.

 

The Director General warned that wind speeds in these coastal areas could reach up to 70 km/h, resulting in high waves and rough sea conditions that pose a serious threat to small fishing vessels.

 

He further instructed all small and one-day fishing boats currently at sea to return immediately to the nearest safe harbour.

 

Kahawatta also urged the fishing community not to take unnecessary risks under any circumstances, noting that wind speeds are expected to intensify further during the night.

 

He advised fishermen to remain vigilant and closely monitor future advisories issued by the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Department of Meteorology, and to act responsibly to safeguard their lives, boats, and property.

 

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