Over 10kg of narcotics seized from air cargo consignment sent from Thailand

Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have seized a stock of narcotics estimated to be worth over Rs. 100 million, concealed in an air cargo consignment sent from Thailand.

According to Customs officials, the consignment arrived on SriLankan Airlines flight UL405 from Bangkok on 24 July and was declared as a gift consignment.

The shipment was examined on 31 July at a warehouse in the presence of authorized persons, where substances suspected to be narcotics were discovered concealed inside metal containers packed in polythene bags.

The final inventory revealed 10.608 kilograms (including wrapping) of cannabis-related narcotic substances, including marijuana, hashish, and hashish oil.

The total street value of the seized narcotics is estimated at Rs. 106.08 million, Customs officials said.