header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Death toll in Spain-Morocco border crisis in Ceuta reaches 67 as tens of thousands cross back
Aug 01, 202602:44 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Death toll in Spain-Morocco border crisis in Ceuta reaches 67 as tens of thousands cross back
Mobitel Inner

The death toll in Spain’s Ceuta border crisis with Morocco has climbed to 67, the Spanish government said Saturday. They included some who drowned and some who were killed in a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier.

 

Spain announced it was installing a 500-meter-long containment barrier along the breakwater fence into the sea after some 60,000 migrants breached the tiny Spanish territory’s frontier between Thursday and Friday.

 

A handful of exhausted migrants who swam to Ceuta’s urban Tarajal beach Saturday morning were met by soldiers who escorted them back across the border. Spain’s interior ministry says the majority of those who entered the Spanish territory in North Africa have already returned to Morocco.

 

After days of chaos and streets packed with people who had hoped for a better life in Spain, residents of Ceuta woke up Saturday to an uneasy calm.

 

Even so, security for residents of the autonomous city of 84,000 remained bruised.

 

“Life in this city has been disrupted as a result of the border incident,” said Ceuta’s President Juan Jesus Vivas.

 

“The return of people has begun satisfactorily but the process must be completed,” he said. “The city has not yet returned to normal.”

 

Some determined migrants, however, remained in Ceuta. Among them was Mohamed Hatri, a 23-year-old Moroccan.

 

“They’ve closed everything down so that we can’t buy anything to eat, to force us to return to our country,” he said.

 

“But even if they close it down … we’re round to stay here, whether we’re hungry or not.”

 

Source: AP

 

--Agencies 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Lassana Flora