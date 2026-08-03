Water cut announced for several areas

Water supply to several areas will be temporarily suspended tomorrow (04) due to essential maintenance work being carried out at the Kandana Water Treatment Plant, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

The scheduled water interruptions will affect areas in Moratuwa, Panadura, Bandaragama, Horana, Kumbuka, Ingiriya and Piliyandala.

The scheduled interruptions are as follows:

Moratuwa – 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. (5 hours)

Panadura – 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. (5 hours)

Bandaragama – 9.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. (12 hours)

Horana – 4.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. (5 hours)

Kumbuka – 4.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. (5 hours)

Ingiriya – 4.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. (5 hours)

Piliyandala – 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (04) to 8.00 a.m. on August 5 (16 hours)

Further information can be obtained by contacting the NWSDB's customer service hotline on 1939.