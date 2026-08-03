Forensic inspections underway today following Mahara Prison unrest

Forensic officials are conducting inspections today (03) in connection with the recent unrest at Mahara Prison, according to Police.

Police also said that the magisterial inquiry into the incident was carried out yesterday (02).

The Department of Prisons stated that 104 inmates were transferred to other prisons following the unrest that erupted at Mahara Prison on August 01, 2026.

Accordingly, the inmates have been transferred to the Dumbara, Welikada, Boossa, Kalutara, Badulla, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa prisons.

The unrest claimed the life of one inmate, while 10 others sustained injuries.

A hospital spokesperson said the injured inmates are currently receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital.

During the incident, inmates had caused extensive damage to prison buildings and other property, with the estimated losses exceeding Rs. 150 million.

Several investigations have now been launched into the incident by multiple authorities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Prisons has suspended inmate visits for three days from today to facilitate repair work at the Mahara Prison following the unrest.