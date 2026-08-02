Namal Rajapaksa urges urgent prison reforms following Mahara Prison unrest

SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has called for urgent reforms to Sri Lanka's prison system, stating that the recent unrest at Mahara Prison reflects deeper ‘institutional failures’ rather than an isolated incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he questioned how many more lives would be lost before meaningful action is taken.

"This is the second major prison disturbance in a matter of weeks. It is no longer an isolated incident. It is the result of poor management, negligence, and a prison system that is under immense strain," he said.

Rajapaksa further argued that the issue extends beyond a single incident, attributing the recurring unrest to poor management, a lack of leadership, and the deterioration of the country's prison system.

He also questioned why the Department of Prisons continues to operate without a permanently appointed Commissioner General despite the ongoing crisis.

"Even today, the Department of Prisons continues without a permanently appointed Commissioner General, despite the crisis unfolding before us. Why has this critical position still not been properly filled?" he asked.

While acknowledging that increased security deployments may temporarily restore order, Rajapaksa stressed that such measures alone would not resolve the underlying problems.

He said overcrowding, inadequate facilities, poor healthcare services, and the lack of meaningful rehabilitation programmes require immediate and sustained attention.

Rajapaksa further emphasized that imprisonment should deprive individuals only of their liberty and not their dignity.

"The Government must stop firefighting and start fixing a prison system that is showing clear signs of institutional failure," he stated.