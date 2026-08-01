Fire in building amidst tense situation at Mahara Prison; several injured

Following reports of a tense situation, a major fire has broken out in a building at the Mahara Prison and several persons, including inmates, have been injured in the incident.

The injured have been rushed to the Ragama Hospital.

Earlier, it was reported that a tense situation was prevailing within the premises of the Mahara Prison.

Sri Lanka Police said that several special police teams have been deployed to the location to look into the matter.

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have reportedly been deployed outside the Mahara Prison following reports of a tense situation within the prison.

The Prisons Department says that steps have been taken to control the tense situation that has been reported within the Mahara Prison.

A dispute between inmates and prison officers had reportedly led to the tense situation in the Mahara Prison this evening (01).

Additional prison officers have also been called in to control the situation and it is said that Police and Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have been deployed for security outside the prison.

However, prison sources said that the inmates have set fire to the office of the Chief Jailer and the Disciplinary Division of the prison and that measures have been taken to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, it is reported that although relatives of inmates had arrived at the Mahara Prison this afternoon to visit the inmates, they were not allowed to enter the prison premises.

Accordingly, it is reported that the relatives are currently waiting outside the Mahara Prison.

However, relatives of inmates who are outside the prison have told the media that several gunshots were heard from inside the prison.

The Prisons Department has not yet made an official statement regarding the incident.