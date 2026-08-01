header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Sri Lanka’s Jaswar Umar elected vice president of South Asian Football Federation
Aug 01, 202604:33 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Sri Lanka’s Jaswar Umar elected vice president of South Asian Football Federation
Mobitel Inner

Sri Lankan football has reached another historic milestone as Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) President Jaswar Umar has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) at the SAFF Executive Committee meeting held in Bhutan.

 

Umar received the unanimous support of all seven SAFF Member Associations, securing votes from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, reflecting the confidence and respect he has earned across the South Asian football community, a statement said.

 

Having assumed the leadership of Sri Lanka Football just over two years ago, Jaswar Umar has spearheaded a remarkable transformation of the game in the country, it said. 

 

Under his leadership, Sri Lanka’s FIFA World Ranking has improved by more than 20 places, rising from 207 to 187 in a relatively short period. This represents the country’s highest ranking in over 15 years and stands as a testament to his vision, commitment, and strategic leadership.

 

Beyond international success, his administration has introduced a new era of good governance within the Football Federation of Sri Lanka, strengthened domestic competitions, expanded investment in youth development and grassroots football, and launched several initiatives aimed at building a sustainable future for the sport, the FFSL said.

 

This latest appointment further enhances Sri Lanka’s growing influence in international football administration. In addition to being elected SAFF Vice President, Jaswar Umar currently serves as a Member of the FIFA Grassroots Football Committee and a Member of the AFC Development Committee, appointments made in recognition of his contributions to football development and governance.

 

Football observers believe Sri Lanka Football is entering one of its most promising periods, with continued progress both on and off the field, the FFSL said, adding that attention now turns to the SAFF Championship in November, where Sri Lanka will aim to capture the regional title for the first time in decades.

 

Meanwhile, Kazi Salahuddin of Bangladesh has been re-elected unopposed as president of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) for a fifth consecutive term at the SAFF Congress in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Lassana Flora