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Sri Lanka aims to surpass USD 36 bln in export earnings by 2030: Minister
Aug 01, 202603:46 PM
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Sri Lanka aims to surpass USD 36 bln in export earnings by 2030: Minister
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Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe has stated that Sri Lanka aims to increase its total export earnings beyond USD 36 billion by 2030.

 

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe held a virtual meeting yesterday (31) with the Department of Commerce’s Commercial Officers serving at Sri Lanka’s Foreign Missions abroad to review ongoing activities and discuss strategic priorities for further strengthening the promotion of Sri Lanka’s trade, investment, tourism, and skilled employment opportunities in support of the Government’s economic development agenda.

 

Addressing the Commercial Officers of the Department of Commerce currently serving in Sri Lanka’s Foreign Missions across 23 commercially important markets, the Minister underscored their vital role in advancing Sri Lanka’s trade and broader economic interests in international markets, according to the Ministry.

 

He emphasized the importance of delivering measurable results through market development, export promotion, investment facilitation, and stronger international business engagement. The Minister also encouraged the officers to continue aligning their activities with the National Export Development Plan (NEDP), including the target of increasing Sri Lanka’s total exports to over USD 36 billion by 2030.

 

The Minister further emphasized the importance of mobilizing greater international participation in Sri Lanka Expo 2027, expanding market access for Sri Lankan products and services, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), promoting Sri Lanka as a preferred tourism destination, and identifying opportunities for skilled overseas employment, the Ministry stated.

 

The virtual meeting was attended by Gilma Dahanayake, Additional Secretary (Trade and Research), Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development; Somasena Mahadiulwewa, Acting Director General of Commerce; senior officials of the Ministry; Heads of Divisions and senior officials of the Department of Commerce; and the Department’s Commercial Officers serving in Sri Lanka’s Foreign Missions.

 

During the meeting, each Commercial Officer briefed the Minister on activities undertaken to date and outlined planned programmes for the remainder of the year to promote trade, investment, tourism, and employment opportunities in their respective countries of accreditation.

 

The meeting concluded with a decision to hold regular performance review meetings to monitor progress, share best practices, and further strengthen Sri Lanka’s commercial engagement in international markets.

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