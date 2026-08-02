Police curfew imposed in three GN divisions near Mahara Prison lifted

The police curfew that was imposed in three Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions within the Ragama Police Division following the unrest at Mahara Prison has now been lifted, police said.

The curfew, which had been imposed following the unrest at the Mahara Prison, was in effect only in the GN Divisions of 246 Kendaliyadda Road - West, 246 C Kendaliyadda Road - North, and 181 G - Dambuwa, located around the Mahara Prison complex.

Accordingly, the police curfew imposed in these areas have now been lifted, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.