Sri Lanka reports 86,000 dengue cases so far this year

Sri Lanka has recorded a total of 86,000 dengue cases since the beginning of the year, according to the latest report issued by the National Dengue Control Unit.

The report states that the highest number of cases was recorded in July, with 29,980 infections reported during the month.

Meanwhile, 646 dengue cases have been reported during the first two days of August.

According to the National Dengue Control Unit, the Gampaha District has recorded the highest number of dengue cases in the country, with 18,249 infections reported so far this year.

The Colombo District has reported the second-highest number of cases, with 17,048 infections.

Amid the continued spread of the disease, the dengue-related death toll has risen to 62. The report also notes that 137 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions across the country continue to be identified as high-risk dengue zones.