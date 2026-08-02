Two spill gates opened at Polgolla Dam amid flood risk

Two spill gates at the Polgolla Dam have been opened by two feet each to control the risk of flooding caused by heavy rainfall affecting several districts across the island.

The decision was taken today (02) by the Office of the Engineer-in-Charge of the Polgolla Mahaweli Dam.

Accordingly, a water volume of 3,940 cubic feet per second is being released into the Victoria Reservoir following the opening of the spill gates, the Engineer-in-Charge’s Office stated.

Authorities have urged residents living along the downstream areas of the Mahaweli River and low-lying areas surrounding the Victoria Reservoir to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions if required.