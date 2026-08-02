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Body of missing fisherman recovered, another rescued after boat capsized off Negombo
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Body of missing fisherman recovered, another rescued after boat capsized off Negombo
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The body of one of the two fishermen reported missing after a fishing boat capsized at seas off Negombo yesterday (01) has been recovered, the Ministry of Fisheries said.

 

The ministry also confirmed that another fisherman was rescued and safely brought ashore. He was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment.

 

A joint search and rescue operation by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) and the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) was launched following the capsizing of a fishing vessel in the seas off Negombo, yesterday.

 

One body was recovered following the incident, while two other individuals were reported missing.

 

The Navy and Air Force continued operations to locate the missing persons and provide assistance to those affected.

 

Accordingly, one body of the two fishermen reported missing has been found today and another fisherman was rescued and safely brought ashore.

 

As part of the rescue mission, a Bell 412 helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force was deployed to support the operation.

 

Meanwhile, authorities have received reports of several other fishing vessels in distress or experiencing difficulties in the sea area, while rescue efforts were carried out to assist those vessels.

 

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