One dead, two missing after fishing vessel capsizes off Negombo

A joint search and rescue operation by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) and the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is underway following the capsizing of a fishing vessel in the seas off Negombo.

One body has been recovered from the incident, while two individuals have been reported missing.

The Navy and Air Force are continuing operations to locate the missing persons and provide assistance to those affected.

As part of the rescue mission, a Bell 412 helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force has also been deployed to support the ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, authorities have received reports of several other fishing vessels in distress or experiencing difficulties in the sea area, while rescue efforts are being carried out to assist those vessels.