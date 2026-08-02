Security tightened at prisons islandwide following Mahara Prison unrest

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Sajeewa Medawatta says security has been heightened at prisons across the country following the unrest at the Mahara Prison.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the situation at Mahara Prison today (02), the Senior DIG said special attention has been directed towards the security of all major prisons, including Welikada, Magazine, Kalutara and Negombo.

He stated that the incident triggered a period of unrest which continued until the early hours of this morning.

The Senior DIG further revealed that a large number of inmates had caused extensive damage to prison property during the disturbance.

However, by this morning, the situation had been brought under control through the joint efforts of the Department of Prisons, Sri Lanka Police, the Special Task Force (STF), the Sri Lanka Air Force and the Sri Lanka Navy.

He added that authorities are working to fully secure the prison over the next few hours and restore normal operations at the facility.