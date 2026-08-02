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Mahara Prison unrest: Inmates cause extensive damage to prison property
19h ago
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Mahara Prison unrest: Inmates cause extensive damage to prison property
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The state of unrest that prevailed at the Mahara Prison has been brought under control, according to Sri Lanka Police.

 

During the unrest, inmates had allegedly caused extensive damage to prison property, setting fire to administrative buildings and destroying official documents.

 

It is reported that a group of inmates attempted to escape from the prison during clashes with prison authorities throughout last night (01). Security forces reportedly had thwarted several escape attempts during the incident.

 

By this morning (02), prison officials, with the assistance of security forces, had successfully restored order within the prison, bringing the situation fully under control.

 

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