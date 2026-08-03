Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces. Cloudy skies will prevail over these areas, today (03), the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-Western and North-central provinces, the Met. Department stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Mullaitivu district after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.