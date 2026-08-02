Investigation launched into Mahara Prison unrest; extent of damage revealed

The Department of Prisons has announced that an immediate investigation has been launched into the unrest that erupted at the Mahara Prison.

Speaking to the media today (02), Prisons Spokesperson Commissioner A.C. Gajanayake stated that authorities are conducting an inquiry to determine the cause of the incident, which has not yet been discovered.

He also outlined the damage caused during the unrest, stating that several key facilities within the prison were extensively damaged. These include the prison kitchen, rehabilitation building, rehabilitation office, Chief Jailer's Office, and the prison hospital.

Meanwhile, the unrest that broke out at the Mahara Prison yesterday afternoon (01) has now been brought under control.

The Department confirmed that the situation within the prison is now peaceful. Spokesperson also appealed to the relatives of inmates gathered outside the prison to disperse peacefully.