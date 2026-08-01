Advisory issued for strong winds

The Department of Meteorology has issued an “Amber” advisory for strong winds affecting the Northern, North Central, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, and the Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The advisory, issued today (01), will remain in effect until 11.30 a.m. tomorrow (02).

According to the Department of Meteorology, strong winds of about 40–50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North Central, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces, and in the Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, due to the active south-west monsoonal conditions.

The general public has been advised to remain vigilant and pay attention to future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.