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President congratulates Rumesh Tharanga on Commonwealth Games Gold Medal
Aug 01, 202612:14 PM
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President congratulates Rumesh Tharanga on Commonwealth Games Gold Medal
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President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended his congratulations to Sri Lankan athletics star Rumesh Tharanga, who won the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

 

In a message shared on social media, the President stated:

 

“Your gold medal at the Commonwealth Games brings our nation's golden dream into reality. Congratulations, Rumesh Tharanga!”

 

Rumesh Tharanga secured the gold medal with an outstanding throw of 89.75 metres in the men’s javelin throw final, which concluded this morning (1) in Sri Lanka time at the Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland.

 

The medal also ended a 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games Gold, with Sri Lanka’s previous gold coming through weightlifter Chinthana Vidanage at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

 

This is Sri Lanka’s second medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

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