Rumesh Tharanga creates history with Sri Lanka's first Commonwealth athletics gold

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage re-wrote history books to win the men's javelin throw title at the 2026 Commonwealth Games this morning (01), becoming the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games athletics gold medallist.

The 23-year-old delivered a sensational throw of 89.75 metres in his second attempt at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow to outclass a world-class field and secure a landmark victory for Sri Lanka.

The gold medal also ended a 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games title, with Sri Lanka’s previous gold coming through weightlifter Chinthana Vidanage at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

Pathirage's throw proved too strong for India's Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who had to settle for the silver medal after recording a best throw of 85.83m. Fellow Indian Yash Vir Singh claimed bronze with a throw of 85.41m.

Grenada's Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished fourth with 83.88m, while Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem was unable to challenge for the medals, ending the competition in ninth place with a best throw of 77.41m.

Pathirage earlier qualified for the finals with a relaxed throw of 82.84 metres.

This is Sri Lanka’s second medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

On Thursday, para-athlete Palitha Bandara secured Sri Lanka’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after winning silver in the men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64.

Bandara produced an impressive throw of 46.84 metres in the final to finish second in the competition.