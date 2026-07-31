header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Rumesh Tharanga creates history with Sri Lanka's first Commonwealth athletics gold
2h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Rumesh Tharanga creates history with Sri Lanka's first Commonwealth athletics gold
Mobitel Inner

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage re-wrote history books to win the men's javelin throw title at the 2026 Commonwealth Games this morning (01), becoming the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games athletics gold medallist.

 

The 23-year-old delivered a sensational throw of 89.75 metres in his second attempt at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow to outclass a world-class field and secure a landmark victory for Sri Lanka.

 

The gold medal also ended a 20-year wait for a Commonwealth Games title, with Sri Lanka’s previous gold coming through weightlifter Chinthana Vidanage at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

 

Pathirage's throw proved too strong for India's Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who had to settle for the silver medal after recording a best throw of 85.83m. Fellow Indian Yash Vir Singh claimed bronze with a throw of 85.41m.

 

Grenada's Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished fourth with 83.88m, while Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem was unable to challenge for the medals, ending the competition in ninth place with a best throw of 77.41m.

 

Pathirage earlier qualified for the finals with a relaxed throw of 82.84 metres.

 

This is Sri Lanka’s second medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

 

On Thursday, para-athlete Palitha Bandara secured Sri Lanka’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after winning silver in the men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64.

 

Bandara produced an impressive throw of 46.84 metres in the final to finish second in the competition.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them (mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Comments

0
Comments are disabled

Note: Due to legal constraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

RelatedNews
Palitha Bandara claims first silver medal for Sri Lanka at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Palitha Bandara claims first silver medal for Sri Lanka at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Jul 30, 202605:28 AM
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga qualifies for C'wealth Games javelin throw final

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga qualifies for C'wealth Games javelin throw final

Jul 30, 202606:17 PM
MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Sri Lanka hit by 10% tariff as US launches fresh 'forced labour' duties on 60 trading partners

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

Dengue cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 80,000as death toll rises to 59

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

‘Colombo Literary Festival 2026’ begins at Arcade Independence Square today

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

MP Ajith P. Perera accuses govt of failing to fulfil pre-election promises to the people

Lassana Flora