Palitha Bandara claims first silver medal for Sri Lanka at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Sri Lankan para-athlete Palitha Bandara secured the country’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after winning silver in the men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 event today (30).

Bandara produced an impressive throw of 46.84 metres in the final to finish second in the competition.

Wales’ Aled Davies claimed the gold medal, while Akeem Stewart of Trinidad and Tobago took home the bronze.

This marks Bandara’s second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver medal, following his achievement at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

His 46.84m throw also stands as a new personal best in the event for the Sri Lankan athlete.

Sri Lanka will look to add more medals in the coming days, with Rumesh Tharanga and Sumedha Ranasinghe set to compete in the men’s javelin throw event.