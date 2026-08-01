17 shipping containers adrift in sea after falling from merchant vessel; fishermen cautioned

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has issues and emergency alert that 17 empty shipping containers that fell overboard from a merchant vessel are currently drifting in the sea, approximately 17 nautical miles west of the Colombo Port.

The incident had occurred in the sea area near the coordinates of 06°54' North latitude and 079°32' East longitude. Based on prevailing ocean currents, there is a high possibility that the containers may drift towards the coastline, particularly along the sea stretch extending from Beruwala to Negombo and Puttalam, it said.

The department has advised all multi-day and small fishing vessels operating or navigating in these sea areas to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution due to the potential hazard posed by the floating shipping containers.

Fishermen and mariners who spot any of the drifting containers have been requested to immediately inform the Radio Communication Centre of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources or notify the officials at the nearest fisheries harbour.