header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks
23h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks
Mobitel Inner

Iran warned this weekend against any “adventurous action” by the U.S. and said it would retaliate decisively if American ‌forces follow through on President Donald Trump's threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s comments in separate phone calls on Saturday with senior Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials came just hours after Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several vital facilities.

 

Speaking to Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir ​and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araqchi said Iran would respond decisively to any "aggression" and discussed the consequences of “destabilizing actions" by the ​U.S., as well as prospects for heightened regional insecurity, according to Araqchi's Telegram account.

 

Araqchi later told Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan that any attacks by the U.S. and Israel or participation by regional countries in such actions would be met ​with a “proportionate response.” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to Trump on Saturday and "expressed concern and asked for clarity" about U.S. plans for Iran, a ​U.S. official told Axios.

 

Nournews, a media outlet affiliated with Iran's top security body, said on Saturday that U.S. attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure would prompt Iranian strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the gas fields of Qatar and Israel, saying, "all will be burned to ashes."

 

At a cabinet meeting ​on Friday at the Camp David retreat, Trump said he believed U.S. negotiators, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary ​of State Marco Rubio, could still reach a deal with Iran.

 

But Trump also said he was losing faith in the Iranians, saying, "They break their word so often" — a ‌claim Tehran has frequently leveled at Washington and said he would be "hitting them."

 

STRAIT OF HORMUZ

 

Oil prices have stayed high since U.S. and Israeli forces started the war with strikes on Iran on February 28. Trump has argued that his stated goal of keeping Iran from gaining nuclear weapons justifies higher fuel costs in the near term, but the economic pain has put political pressure on him to find a way to end the war.

 

Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 24% in ​July, and analysts polled by Reuters ​expect prices to rise further this year.

 

The risk of Iranian attacks has deterred most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, an important conduit for global energy supplies, since the start of the conflict, sending shockwaves through the world economy.

 

A government facility in northern Kuwait ​and civilian property belonging to a company on Bubiyan Island were hit on Saturday, with falling shrapnel ​causing material damage but no casualties, the Kuwaiti army said.

 

Adding to the energy industry's concerns, Iran's Houthi allies in Yemen recently began threatening the Bab el-Mandeb, the strait at the other end of the Red Sea from the Suez Canal, another export route for Saudi crude.

 

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Saturday it had received reports of two maritime incidents off Oman, including one in which a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile that damaged the engine room. 

 

In the other incident, the master of a tanker reported seeing a large splash and an explosion close to the vessel, though no ​damage was reported.

 

Source: Reuters

-Agencies 

 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Lassana Flora