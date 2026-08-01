Australia defends teen social media ban after study shows most still online

Australia's government mounted a defence on Saturday of its world-first ban on social media for children under 16, even as fresh data revealed ​the scale of the challenge confronting the landmark policy.

The defence ‌came a day after the nation's internet regulator found that more than eight in ten Australian teenagers were still using social media three months after the restrictions took effect, underscoring ​the difficulty of policing a digital world woven into daily ​life.

Australia introduced the landmark ban in December on concerns about ⁠the impact of social media on the mental and physical health ​of children. The ban, being closely watched overseas, has drawn criticism from social ​media companies, mostly based in the U.S.

Confronted with the regulator's findings, Andrew Leigh, Assistant Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury, argued the ban had already reshaped the ​national debate.

The ban has been "an important game changer in the conversation among ​parents," Leigh said in televised remarks, according to an official transcript.

"We've had millions of accounts shut ‌down," ⁠Leigh said in televised remarks, according to an official transcript.

"We never expected that this would have 100% compliance. We don't get 100% compliance out of minimum drinking age laws, but it's still appropriate that ​we have that ​law on the ⁠books."

Yet the eSafety study painted a sobering picture. It found that children aged 10 to 15 were using social media ​just as frequently in March as they had before ​the ban ⁠came into force on Dec. 10, while parental awareness of their online habits had actually declined.

The findings broadly matched snapshot data eSafety published in March, three ⁠month ​before the centre-left Labor government unveiled plans for ​tougher enforcement, including doubling the maximum penalty it can impose on tech firms that fail ​to uphold the ban.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies