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Rough sea conditions expected along several coastal areas; fishermen advised to exercise caution
Aug 01, 202609:56 AM
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Rough sea conditions expected along several coastal areas; fishermen advised to exercise caution
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The Meteorological Department has issued a marine weather forecast warning of rough sea conditions in several areas around Sri Lanka, advising naval and fishing communities to remain vigilant and avoid entering affected sea areas until further notice.

 

According to the forecast issued at 7.00 a.m. today (01), for the next 24 hours, showers are expected at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

 

South-westerly winds will prevail, with wind speeds expected to range between 30 and 40 kmph. The department warned that wind speeds could occasionally increase up to 60–70 kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

 

Wind speeds may also increase up to 50–60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanthurai via Mullaittivu, it said.

 

The Meteorological Department stated that the sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota will become very rough at times. Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into these areas until further notice.

 

Meanwhile, the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanthurai via Mullaittivu are expected to be rough at times. Those engaged in fishing and naval activities in these areas have been requested to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

 

The department further warned that wave heights may increase to around 2.5–3.0 metres in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

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